Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 19th (AKAM, AMX, BSMX, CBD, CVM, HUBB, MO, NDSN, NGL, NVR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, September 19th:
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
