Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September 19th (AKAM, AMX, BSMX, CBD, CVM, HUBB, MO, NDSN, NGL, NVR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, September 19th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

