Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 20th (1COV, AAPL, ACO.X, ADP, ADS, AHCO, AIR, AIXA, ALNY, AZO)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 20th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $190.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $230.00 to $236.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €200.00 ($204.08) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €141.00 ($143.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $72.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Big Technologies (LON:BIG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 345 ($4.17). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($102.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$2.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,320 ($28.03) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €200.00 ($204.08) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $345.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) was given a C$0.28 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $38.00.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$66.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$60.00.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.34). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$860.00 to C$950.00.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$60.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($72.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €67.30 ($68.67) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $7.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €73.00 ($74.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €67.00 ($68.37) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $30.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $541.00 to $544.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €400.00 ($408.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €23.00 ($23.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($123.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €118.00 ($120.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €83.00 ($84.69) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €69.00 ($70.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$18.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.30 ($2.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $5.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $3.30 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €105.00 ($107.14) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$70.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

