Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 20th (1COV, AAPL, ACO.X, ADP, ADS, AHCO, AIR, AIXA, ALNY, AZO)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 20th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $190.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$50.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $230.00 to $236.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €200.00 ($204.08) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €141.00 ($143.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €28.00 ($28.57) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $72.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Big Technologies (LON:BIG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 345 ($4.17). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($102.04) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €104.00 ($106.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$2.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Craneware (LON:CRW) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,320 ($28.03) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €200.00 ($204.08) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $345.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) was given a C$0.28 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $38.00.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$66.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$60.00.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.34). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$5.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $200.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$860.00 to C$950.00.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$60.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($72.45) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €67.30 ($68.67) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $7.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) was given a €125.00 ($127.55) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €73.00 ($74.49) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($71.43) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €67.00 ($68.37) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $30.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $541.00 to $544.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €400.00 ($408.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €32.00 ($32.65) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €23.00 ($23.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €121.00 ($123.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €118.00 ($120.41) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €83.00 ($84.69) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €69.00 ($70.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$24.00 to C$18.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.30 ($2.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $55.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $5.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $3.30 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $22.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €105.00 ($107.14) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$16.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$70.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €160.00 ($163.27) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

