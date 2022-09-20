Investec Group (LON:INVP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on the stock.

Investec Group Price Performance

Investec Group stock opened at GBX 384.20 ($4.64) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 768.40. Investec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 273.64 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 541.40 ($6.54). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 426.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 451.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fani Titi sold 248,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51), for a total value of £1,135,052.40 ($1,371,498.79). In related news, insider Fani Titi sold 248,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.51), for a total transaction of £1,135,052.40 ($1,371,498.79). Also, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 226,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.10), for a total value of £955,661.20 ($1,154,738.04).

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Stories

