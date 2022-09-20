Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,582,136. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.21.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

