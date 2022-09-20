Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 4,014.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,547 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned 1.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 464,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,048. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

