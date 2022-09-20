Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,354. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

