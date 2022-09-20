Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.1 %

ISRG stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.06. 46,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,354. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.