Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Trading 0.2% Higher

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.57. 153,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 437,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.86) to €2.40 ($2.45) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.96) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.