InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.79

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIPZF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.