International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $31.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 3.7 %

International Paper stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $57.86.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $188,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $97,949,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.