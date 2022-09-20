Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 31,316 shares.The stock last traded at $21.55 and had previously closed at $21.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.76 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125,380 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

