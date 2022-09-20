Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Up 4.7%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 4.41 and last traded at 4.27. 7,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on INTR. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective for the company.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.