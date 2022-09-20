Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,446,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

