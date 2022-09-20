Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 629,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,446,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

