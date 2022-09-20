Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.5 %

IART stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,825. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.