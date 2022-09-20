Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.69-$0.73 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 5,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,825. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 59.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

