Insight Folios Inc Purchases New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 353,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

