Insight Folios Inc Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,279,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,022,000 after buying an additional 169,931 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 64,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

