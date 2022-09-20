Insight Folios Inc Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 502,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after buying an additional 64,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 137,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.