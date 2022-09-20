Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $190.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

