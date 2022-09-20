Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after buying an additional 2,365,880 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,331,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

