Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells 3,993 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 3,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $147,900.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,687,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04.

On Monday, September 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.05. 5,296,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,527,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Sunrun by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 108,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sunrun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 762,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

