Insider Selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) CEO Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OC traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 700,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Owens Corning by 135.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 261.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after buying an additional 444,939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after purchasing an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

