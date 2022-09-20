Insider Selling: Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO Sells 24,085 Shares of Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.27. 3,631,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,844. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $42.69.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.