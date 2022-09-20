Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,877,310.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nikola Price Performance
NKLA traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,757,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,447,258. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.39.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nikola (NKLA)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.