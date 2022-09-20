Insider Selling: K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO) Director Sells C$232,500.00 in Stock

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Swatton sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,517.50.

KTO stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$10.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. K2 Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.26.

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. It also holds interest in The Wels property comprising 350 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 7200 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon.

