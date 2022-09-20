Insider Selling: K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO) Director Sells C$232,500.00 in Stock

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Rating) Director Stephen P. Swatton sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,517.50.
K2 Gold Price Performance
KTO stock opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$10.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. K2 Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.26.
K2 Gold Company Profile
