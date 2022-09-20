Insider Selling: Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Harshman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Harmonic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 405,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Harmonic by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,052,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 42,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

