Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells 7,402 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.20. 1,150,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.98.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.