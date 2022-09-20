Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) COO Sells 4,610 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) COO Antoinette Paone sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $24,525.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,828 shares in the company, valued at $15,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GBIO traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 177,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $307.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.96. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $26.70.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBIO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

