Insider Selling: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CFO Sells 15,642 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) CFO Preetam Shah sold 15,642 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $12,044.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,107.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.76. 226,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,773. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.