Insider Buying: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) VP Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) VP Subramanian Sankar purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

NAUT remained flat at $2.10 during trading on Monday. 52,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,721. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 212.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,228 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 262,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 478.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 220.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 449,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 309,274 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.