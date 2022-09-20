Insider Buying: K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £36,900 ($44,586.76).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 29,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £37,410 ($45,203.00).

K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance

K3 Business Technology Group stock remained flat at GBX 125.50 ($1.52) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 15,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 123 ($1.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 181.75 ($2.20). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.14 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

