Insider Buying: CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Insider Purchases 1,159,000 Shares of Stock

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) insider Cfac Holdings Vi, Llc purchased 1,159,000 shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,590,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Trading Up 3.6 %

CFVI traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 73,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $18.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFVI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

