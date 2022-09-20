Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Acquires 1,053 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $23,239.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,013,855.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 49,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,597. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $403.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

BRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.