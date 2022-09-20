Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Acquires 1,053 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $23,239.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,036,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,013,855.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BRT Apartments Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. 49,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,597. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $403.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRT Apartments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,960,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
