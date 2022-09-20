Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $21.72. Inotiv shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 647 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Inotiv Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Insider Activity at Inotiv
Institutional Trading of Inotiv
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 61,204.3% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
