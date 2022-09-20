Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $21.72. Inotiv shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 647 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 61,204.3% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

