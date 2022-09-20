Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Gap Up to $21.25

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $21.72. Inotiv shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 647 shares traded.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34.

In other news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,843.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Inotiv by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 66,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

