Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $5.54

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.91. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 40,115 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a market cap of $829.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,308,000 after buying an additional 3,621,230 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 50.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

