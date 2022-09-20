Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.13

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 1837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
INVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Innoviva Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $848.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.48.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
