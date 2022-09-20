Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Innova has traded 42.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $99,197.79 and approximately $78.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

