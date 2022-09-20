Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 203 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 582,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after buying an additional 172,253 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of American Express by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 17,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.62. 34,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,490. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $162.44.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

