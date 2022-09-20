Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,453 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 2.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 615,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after buying an additional 183,371 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,349,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.