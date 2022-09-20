Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $754,000 Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,276,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $18,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $12,049,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $11,850,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,676. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

