Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,553. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

