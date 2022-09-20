Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ICHBF stock remained flat at $10.95 on Tuesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Get Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.