IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Short Interest Update

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,700 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 687,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of IMV

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMV stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of IMV worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

IMV Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,156. IMV has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( NASDAQ:IMV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 31,764.92% and a negative return on equity of 248.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.



