Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 647 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $56,903.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,380,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $460,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $80,059.32.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $84,005.19.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 200,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.99. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $99.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Impinj by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Impinj by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

