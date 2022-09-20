Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $538.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 538 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 538 ($6.50), with a volume of 39281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 555 ($6.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 639.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 730.72. The company has a market cap of £713.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,423.08.

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

