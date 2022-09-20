Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Up 5.9%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.79. 3,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 139,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Imago BioSciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $534.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

Insider Activity at Imago BioSciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imago BioSciences

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $108,657.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,382.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 8,168 shares of company stock worth $155,402 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 106.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 616,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 40,209 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

