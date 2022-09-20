II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IIVI. Barclays decreased their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.63.

II-VI Stock Up 0.7 %

IIVI stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at II-VI

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $438,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,544.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $67,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti bought 10,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,544.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Articles

