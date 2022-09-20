IDEX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

IDEX has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDEX to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $3.17 on Tuesday, hitting $206.22. 480,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,654. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.52. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 70.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.91.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

